Brokerages Set Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT at $22.00

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
RVNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $497.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.73.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.
