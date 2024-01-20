Brokers Offer Predictions for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

IDYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDYA opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.82. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,781. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

