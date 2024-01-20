Brokers Set Expectations for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

