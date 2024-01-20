BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.38.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
NASDAQ DOOO opened at $69.25 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $74.69.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 150.71% and a net margin of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.18%.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
