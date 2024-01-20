BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BRP by 232.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $69.25 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $74.69.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 150.71% and a net margin of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

