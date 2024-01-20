Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bruker in a report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 86.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bruker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Bruker by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

