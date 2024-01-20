Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cameco by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. Cameco has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

