Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.85.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $184.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.98. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $148.10 and a twelve month high of $234.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.