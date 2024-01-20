Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cardio Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cardio Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cardio Diagnostics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of CDIO opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Cardio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Cardio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CDIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $131,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $290,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

