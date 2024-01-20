Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 3,485 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.79.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $146.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

