Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $54.67

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.67, but opened at $56.47. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 22,250 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEU. StockNews.com cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $843.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

