Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNTY. StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Macquarie cut Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,612,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,578,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Century Casinos by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,320,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Casinos by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

