Ceragon Networks’ (CRNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.25 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.41 million, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.26 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

