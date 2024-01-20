CES Energy Solutions Corp. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.95.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CEU opened at C$3.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$896.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.45.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$536.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$533.47 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$77,775.20. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$77,775.20. Also, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

