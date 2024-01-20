Chariot (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Trading Down 8.3%

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 5,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 9,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Chariot Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Chariot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.