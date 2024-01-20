China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Stock Price Down 20.6%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

