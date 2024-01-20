CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 286 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $64,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,836.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 569,700 shares of company stock valued at $56,310,685. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

