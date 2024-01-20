CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $289,000 Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lear were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lear by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Lear by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Lear Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day moving average is $138.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.