CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 23.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,586,719 in the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBLX opened at $38.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

