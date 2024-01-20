CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Global-e Online Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.20. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

