CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 9,784 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,797,000.

EWJ opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

