CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 101 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $683,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.53 and a 200 day moving average of $218.72. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

