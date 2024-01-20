CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 295 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

