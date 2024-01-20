CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 739 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,812,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $29.12 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

