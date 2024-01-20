Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 21,141 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,141 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.3% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,662,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 359,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.22 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.