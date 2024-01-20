Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $111.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

