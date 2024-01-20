Citigroup Downgrades Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to Sell

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 40.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAVE. Bank of America started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $20,849,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,819,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

