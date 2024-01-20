Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

