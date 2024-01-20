Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Citizens Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.18. Citizens has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
