Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Citizens Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.18. Citizens has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citizens Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 285.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

