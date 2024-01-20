Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $379.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.11%. Clearfield’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clearfield will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,291,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,267,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clearfield by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,120,000 after buying an additional 61,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clearfield by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

