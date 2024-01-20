Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,554 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $16,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 302,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 316,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of CLF opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

