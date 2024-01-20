Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Shares Up 2.7%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 1,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).
