Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Shares Up 2.7%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 1,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.