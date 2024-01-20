CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 74,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,949,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $155,841.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,752,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.08. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

