CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Evercore ISI cut CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.08. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

