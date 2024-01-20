CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $4.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 841,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,520.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 153,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,420.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,607,525.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 65.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. CommScope has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $504.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

