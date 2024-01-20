Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $716.67 million, a PE ratio of 119.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 827.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHCT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

