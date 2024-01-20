Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 58,004 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,669% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,279 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

