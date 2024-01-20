Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 58,004 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,669% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,279 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of BVN stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $15.74.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.
