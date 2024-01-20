Comparing Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) & NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS)

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -16.26% -29.89% -0.77% NSTS Bancorp -1.83% -0.19% -0.06%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Carver Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carver Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $31.30 million 0.32 -$4.40 million ($1.25) -1.62 NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million 6.70 $30,000.00 ($0.04) -238.75

NSTS Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carver Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carver Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NSTS Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

