Comparing Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) & Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Conduent and Xometry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 0 0 0 N/A Xometry 0 3 4 0 2.57

Xometry has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential downside of 15.65%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than Conduent.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $3.86 billion 0.20 -$182.00 million ($2.97) -1.21 Xometry $381.05 million 3.91 -$76.03 million ($1.69) -19.41

This table compares Conduent and Xometry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Xometry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conduent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Conduent has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xometry has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -16.91% -0.59% -0.15% Xometry -18.77% -21.92% -10.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Conduent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Xometry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xometry beats Conduent on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves defense, aerospace, healthcare, consumer goods, robotics, government and education, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

