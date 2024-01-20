Comparing Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) & Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Electrovaya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 0.30 -$39.57 million ($0.59) -0.75 Electrovaya $44.06 million 2.75 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

Electrovaya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dragonfly Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy -38.41% -190.15% -52.10% Electrovaya -6.60% -56.19% -9.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dragonfly Energy and Electrovaya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,263.33%. Electrovaya has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Electrovaya.

Summary

Electrovaya beats Dragonfly Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.