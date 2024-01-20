Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $28.62 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

