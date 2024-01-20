Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ED shares. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.