Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $253.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.22 and its 200-day moving average is $249.52. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

