Contrasting Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -41.87% Westwater Resources N/A -8.05% -7.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Westwater Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A $900,000.00 ($0.10) -0.74 Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$11.12 million ($0.23) -2.22

Westwater Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunker Hill Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bunker Hill Mining beats Westwater Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

