Contrasting Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 16.68% 8.16% 1.24% Dynex Capital 7.70% -4.20% -0.66%

Risk and Volatility

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

19.1% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Dynex Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $53.02 million 2.45 $9.86 million $0.24 10.38 Dynex Capital $86.69 million 8.25 $143.16 million $0.18 70.14

Dynex Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynex Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lument Finance Trust and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dynex Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.97%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Dividends

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital pays out 866.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Dynex Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

