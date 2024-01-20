Contrasting Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) and Its Rivals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) is one of 977 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shuttle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5757 17455 42497 852 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.76%. Given Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.08% -64.62% Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,002.88% -187.48% -30.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A -$3.03 million -1.34 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $237.72 million -2.51

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.33, indicating that its share price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Shuttle Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas, SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

