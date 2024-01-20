Cormark Comments on Orla Mining Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORLA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

ORLA stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.88. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 9.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Orla Mining by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 528,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

