Craig Hallum Raises LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $50.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s current price.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP opened at $40.37 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 12,017.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.