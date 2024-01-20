Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective cut by analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.14.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE CPG opened at C$8.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.22.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2706553 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Point Energy

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. In related news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,626 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, with a total value of C$99,990.66. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 41,065 shares of company stock worth $397,686. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.