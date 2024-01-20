CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells $1,250,000.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $76.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,069,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

