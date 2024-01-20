Critical Analysis: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) versus Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hycroft Mining and Franco-Nevada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Franco-Nevada 1 4 4 0 2.33

Profitability

Franco-Nevada has a consensus target price of $161.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.92%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining N/A -132.04% -25.01% Franco-Nevada 55.10% 10.23% 9.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Franco-Nevada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 1.27 -$60.83 million ($2.90) -0.72 Franco-Nevada $1.32 billion 15.71 $700.60 million $3.54 30.40

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Hycroft Mining on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

